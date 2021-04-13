Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Money Design Co. Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,556 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $62,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $133.19. 43,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,254,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $133.94.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

