Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Increased by Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 11.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $26,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.08. 41,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,254,310. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $133.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

