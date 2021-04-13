Vanilla Network Price Tops $43.48 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $43.48 or 0.00068646 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $949,286.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00263155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.97 or 0.00682028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,230.99 or 0.99833571 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00021098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.91 or 0.00865072 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,878 coins and its circulating supply is 701,748 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

