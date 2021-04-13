Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.00

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.31), with a volume of 31238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of £89.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85.

Various Eateries Company Profile (LON:VARE)

Various Eateries PLC owns, develops, and operates restaurant sites in the United Kingdom. It operates two major brands across ten locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, cafÃ©, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

