Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FBN Securities

Analysts at FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. FBN Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.03.

Shares of VRNS traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 20,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The business had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,799 shares of company stock worth $36,839,126 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

