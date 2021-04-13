VAULT Price Hits $9.87 on Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $4,535.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for $9.87 or 0.00015498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00068990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.92 or 0.00258857 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00694922 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,500.62 or 0.99672306 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.00862580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 376,395 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

