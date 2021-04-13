Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.02 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 13,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 415,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,901,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 79,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $2,057,938.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 366,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,494.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

