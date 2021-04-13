Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Sells $615,289.52 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $615,289.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alan Mateo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $184,590.12.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78.

On Friday, February 5th, Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $773,699.86.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.66. The stock had a trading volume of 33,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.37 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

