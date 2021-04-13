Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises approximately 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $407,141,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $46,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,203,599. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.04 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.97. The firm has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

