Veles Reaches Market Cap of $90,966.66 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $90,966.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,222.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,297.77 or 0.03634422 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00420195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $739.98 or 0.01170443 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.41 or 0.00516290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.03 or 0.00453994 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.77 or 0.00355524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00033785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003371 BTC.

About Veles

VLS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,444 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,772 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

