Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.41

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.42 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.08 ($0.08), with a volume of 3,165,491 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.77. The firm has a market cap of £64.73 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

