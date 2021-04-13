Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest Buys 200,000 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RPHM stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 154,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,441. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

