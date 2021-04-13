Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VERO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. Venus Concept has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Venus Concept by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

