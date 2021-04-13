Venus (XVS) Trading 36.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Venus has traded up 36.4% against the dollar. Venus has a market capitalization of $746.63 million and $245.65 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $79.41 or 0.00125628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,258.13 or 1.00080209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039453 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001129 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00005884 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,402,716 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.