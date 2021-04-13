Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 7%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) was up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.27 and last traded at $55.27. Approximately 4,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,014,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Veracyte from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veracyte by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

