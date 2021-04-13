Verge (XVG) Price Down 16.2% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $692.87 million and approximately $54.62 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.28 or 0.00429034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000964 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,444,694,949 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

