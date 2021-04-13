VeriCoin Price Hits $0.10 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $163,747.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,582,523 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

