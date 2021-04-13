VeriDocGlobal Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded up 59% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriDocGlobal has a market cap of $10.64 million and approximately $268,240.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00063414 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003521 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,413,347,722 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling VeriDocGlobal

