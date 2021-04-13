Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 11,975 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner sold 11,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $549,772.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 902,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,446,354.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 43,098 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $1,979,922.12.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56.

VRNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.55. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1,124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 22,711 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

