Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells $115,555.47 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $115,555.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

