Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 10,396 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $477,488.28.

On Friday, April 9th, Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $127,583.89.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $451,036.44.

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRNT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

