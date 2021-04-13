Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Peter Fante Sells 2,779 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 2,779 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $127,583.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,286.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Fante sold 9,729 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $451,036.44.

Shares of VRNT stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.49. 1,562,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 193.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $61,630,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,579,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $11,046,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

