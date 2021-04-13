Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $205,768.62 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Elan Moriah sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $205,768.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Elan Moriah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Elan Moriah sold 10,155 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $466,520.70.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $597,163.16.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,467,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

