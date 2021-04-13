VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,040,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,671,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,678 shares of company stock worth $5,743,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.29 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.