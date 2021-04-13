Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $36,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.