Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA cut its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.9% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.58. 351,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $238.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

