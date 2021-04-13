Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.26

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.26 and traded as high as C$8.72. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$8.53, with a volume of 1,315,425 shares.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -0.89.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

