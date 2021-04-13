Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRXPF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 3,150.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRXPF opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Vert Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.

Vert Infrastructure Ltd. invests in, constructs, owns, and leases greenhouse projects to licensed cannabis producers. The company's portfolio of project includes cultivation properties in California; and two in Washington State, such as a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm and 2,115 acres of hemp CBD farms.

