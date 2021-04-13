Vertcoin Price Hits $0.63 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $37.24 million and $549,829.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,589.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,224.18 or 0.03553620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.97 or 0.00423348 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.35 or 0.01147726 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.90 or 0.00509515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.38 or 0.00435182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.12 or 0.00354884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00032638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,566,622 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

