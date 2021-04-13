Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Trading Up 9.6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)’s stock price was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 10,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 336,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Vertex alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.83.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,640,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,803 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,656,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.