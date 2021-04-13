Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,269 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $42,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 414 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,793.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $1,533,052 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

