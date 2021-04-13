Vertex’s (VERX) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 544,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,054. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. Vertex has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Vertex by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

