Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 94.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $701.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $24.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Veru by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

