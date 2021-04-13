VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Achieves $84.64 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 73.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00002169 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $71,225.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,704,697 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.