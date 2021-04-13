Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 72,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,173. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.89. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

