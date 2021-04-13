Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VWDRY. HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SEB Equities cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

