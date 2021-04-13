VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VG Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:VGLS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 3,166.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,388,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VGLS stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. VG Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

VG Life Sciences Company Profile

VG Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops a pipeline of transformative therapies for combat cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases caused by chronic inflammation. It offers VG1177, a solution that deploys a synthesized peptide, which uses its superior binding abilities to eliminate the unwanted Class II-associated invariant chain peptide (CLIP) that is displayed on specific B cells that leads to chronic inflammation.

