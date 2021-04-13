Viacoin (VIA) Price Tops $1.61 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.61 or 0.00002558 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $37.40 million and $5.16 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.44 or 0.00423879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,867 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

