ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Up 267.4% in March

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, a growth of 267.4% from the March 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIACA stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. ViacomCBS has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $101.60. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.55.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.