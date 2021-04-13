ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VIAC. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.49. 33,098,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,165,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $274,539,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,222,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106,259 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,796,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 2,377,945 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $81,833,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

