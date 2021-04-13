Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells C$562,000.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 40,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,360,400.
Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.
Victoria Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.