Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Sells C$562,000.00 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 40,000 shares of Victoria Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.05, for a total transaction of C$562,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,360,400.

Shares of CVE VIT traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a P/E ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

