Vidulum (VDL) Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $515,183.35 and $4,431.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000667 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

