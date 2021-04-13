VIG Price Tops $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. One VIG coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a total market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $3,428.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIG has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,493.20 or 0.11836452 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001168 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,582,059 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

