Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VKIN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.88.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.