Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of VKIN opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.88.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile
