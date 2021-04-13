Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $10.97. Village Farms International shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 36,586 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VFF. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $923.31 million, a P/E ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 4.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.