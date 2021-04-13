Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.19

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.19 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 5488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii purchased 4,285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.