Vipstar Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $59.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000485 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (CRYPTO:VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

