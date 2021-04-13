Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.10.

Several research analysts have commented on SPCE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

