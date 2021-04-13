VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) PT Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 103.25% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get VirTra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 464,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,677. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a PE ratio of -241.88 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. VirTra has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, analysts expect that VirTra will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.