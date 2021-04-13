Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NYSE:V traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.99 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80. The company has a market capitalization of $431.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.